Assam HS Result 2023 OUT at resultsassam.nic.in, check how to download AHSEC 12th results, topper list, more

Assam 12th Result 2023: The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) has declared the Assam Class 12th result 2023 on its official website. Students who took the Assam Higher Secondary (HS) board examinations will be able to check their scores at ahsec.assam.gov.in, resultsassam.nic.in. To check and download the Assam HS marksheet, students need to log in with their roll code and roll number. The Assam State Education Minister Ranoj Pegu has announced the AHSEC HS result 2023 through a press conference.

As part of the new educational policy, Assam Class 10 exams will be administered at the school level beginning with the following academic year. According to state CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, there will be a pass-or-fail system, but students won't be taking board examinations. He further said that the state's higher secondary board AHSEC and secondary board SEBA would combine to form a new board.

How to Check Assam HS result 2023

Students can follow the steps provided here to check and download the Assam 12th result 2023 online.

Visit the official AHSEC website at ahsec.assam.gov.in, resultsassam.nic.in. On the homepage, click on the ‘Assam HS result 2023’ link. Next, enter the roll code and roll number and hit the view result tab. HS result 2023 Assam will be displayed on the screen. Download Assam HS marksheet and print a copy for future reference.

Assam HS result 2023: Nikhilesh Dutta secured first rank in Science Stream

Rank 1 - Nikhilesh Dutta

Rank 2 - Arijit Roy, Biswajyoti Das, Rishabh Upadhyaya

Rank 3 - Prarthana Priyam Saikia

Assam HS result 2023: Sankalpjit Saikia bags first rank in arts stream

Rank 1 - Sankalpjit Saikia

Rank 2 - Diya Mahanta

Rank 3 - Shreya Sarkar

Assam HS result 2023: Barsha Bratha and Sukanya Kumar tie for first place in commerce stream

Rank 1 - Sukanya Kumar, Barsha Bratha

Rank 2 - Jhilik Sheel

Rank 3 - Jahangir Alam Choudhury

Assam HS Exam 2023: Overview

The AHSEC has conducted the 12th board exams 2023 for Science, Commerce, and Arts stream from February 20 to March 20. A total of 3,42,689 students appeared for the exam of which a total number of 2,72,529 students appeared from the Arts stream, 47,485 students appeared from the Science stream, and 20,907 were from the Commerce stream.