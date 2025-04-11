Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Education
  3. Exam Results
  4. Assam Board SEBA HSLC Result 2025 LIVE: Class 10th results declared, here's how to download

  Live Assam Board SEBA HSLC Result 2025 LIVE: Class 10th results declared, here's how to download

Assam Board SEBA HSLC Result 2025 declared today, April 11. Students and parents are advised to stay tuned to this space for latest updates.

Assam Board SEBA HSLC Result 2025 LIVE updates
Assam Board SEBA HSLC Result 2025 LIVE updates Image Source : FREEPIK
Edited By: Nitin Kumar @Niitz1
New DelhiPublished: , Updated:

Assam Board SEBA HSLC Result 2025 LIVE: The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) will announce the HSLC Class 10 board exam results today, April 10. Students and parents will be able to check the scorecards using their registration number and other details on the login page. Assam HSLC result link can be accessed at sebaonline.org, results.sebaonline.org, and resultsassam.nic.in. 

This year, SEBA Class 10 exams were conducted from February 15 to March 3, and the practical exams were held on January 21 and 22. To pass the exam, the students are required to secure at least 30 per cent marks in each subject and overall. Students are advised to stay tuned to this live blog for latest updates.

 

Live updates :Assam Board SEBA HSLC Result 2025 LIVE

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • 10:44 AM (IST)Apr 11, 2025
    Posted by Nitin Kumar

    63.98 per cent students pass, boys outperform girls

    The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) has officially announced the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) Examination 2025 results. This year, the overall pass percentage stands at 63.98 per cent.

    According to SEBA, boys outperformed girls once again, with 67.59 per cent of male candidates clearing the exam compared to 61.09 per cent of female candidates.

  • 10:42 AM (IST)Apr 11, 2025
    Posted by Nitin Kumar

    Class 10 scores now available online

    The Assam State School Education Board (SEBA) has officially announced the HSLC Class 10 examination results today, April 11, 2025. Students who appeared for the exams can now check their scores on the board’s official websites.

    Candidates are advised to keep their roll numbers and other login credentials ready to access the results without delay. The results are available on the official SEBA portal and affiliated result platforms.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Education and Exam Results Section
Assam Board
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\