Live Assam Board SEBA HSLC Result 2025 LIVE: Class 10th results declared, here's how to download Assam Board SEBA HSLC Result 2025 declared today, April 11. Students and parents are advised to stay tuned to this space for latest updates.

Assam Board SEBA HSLC Result 2025 LIVE: The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) will announce the HSLC Class 10 board exam results today, April 10. Students and parents will be able to check the scorecards using their registration number and other details on the login page. Assam HSLC result link can be accessed at sebaonline.org, results.sebaonline.org, and resultsassam.nic.in.

This year, SEBA Class 10 exams were conducted from February 15 to March 3, and the practical exams were held on January 21 and 22. To pass the exam, the students are required to secure at least 30 per cent marks in each subject and overall. Students are advised to stay tuned to this live blog for latest updates.