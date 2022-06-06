Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV AP SSC Result 2022 out at bse.ap.gov.in: 67% pass 10th exam | Direct link, how to check

AP SSC Result 2022: The Board of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) on Monday released the result for Class 10. Class 10 exams were conducted from April 27 to May 9 this year after a gap of two years. In 2020 and 2021, all students were declared passed as the public examinations could not be conducted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Direct link to check results: ​AP SSC result 2022 - Direct link

How to check SSC results 2022

Go to the www.bse.ap.gov.in

Click on the ‘SSC result 2022’ link

Enter your roll number

Click on submit

The BSEAP result will be displayed on the screen

Download the result and save it for future reference

Results stats

Only 67.26 per cent (4,14,281) of the 6,15,908 students who appeared for the Class 10 public examinations in Andhra Pradesh this year have passed, as results were declared on Monday. This is the lowest pass percentage in the Class 10 examinations since 2007 when 73 per cent of students had cleared the exam in the then united Andhra Pradesh.

Girls (70.70 per cent) outnumbered boys (64.02 per cent) in clearing the exams. Of the total qualified, 3,17,789 students stood in the first division, securing more than 60 per cent marks each.

Among the districts, Prakasam topped the chart with 78.30 per cent while Anantapuramu came last with just 49.70 per cent.

State Education Minister Botsa Satyanarayana, who released the results along with Special Chief Secretary (Education) B Rajsekhar and School Education Commissioner S Suresh Kumar, said 797 schools in the state registered 100 per cent pass percentage while 71 scored zero.

In AP Residential Schools run by the state government, 91.10 per cent of students have passed while other government schools secured the lowest pass percentage of 50.10, the minister said. Satyanarayana said advanced supplementary examinations would be conducted for the failed students from July 6 to 15.

Meanwhile, official sources said a “realistic evaluation” has resulted in the low pass percentage.

“We ensured there were no malpractices whatsoever in the conduct of the exams and the evaluation was also done on a realistic basis. That has clearly reflected in the overall results," a top official of the School Education Department pointed out.

(PTI inputs)

