AP Inter 1st year Supplementary Result 2024 declared; direct link here

The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) has finally declared the AP Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examination (IPASE) 1st year results today, June 26. Candidates can now check and download their results from the official website, bie.ap.gov.in.

The AP Inter 1st year exam results were announced on April 12. In the exam of 1st year, the pass percentage was recorded to be 67 per cent and it was recorded to be 78 per cent for the 2nd year students. The candidates who were dissatisfied with their marks had the option to apply for recounting and re-verification of their results which was announced in May. As per the results, 2,06,829 appeared for the exam, of which, 1,63,101 passed the exam, resulting in the 79 per cent pass percentage. In General non-improvement exam, 1,33,591 students appeared for the exam, of which, 56,836 passed the exam, resulting an overall pass percentage of 43 per cent.

In Vocational improvement exam, 3,991 students appeared for the exam, of which, 1,615 students passed the exam, resulting in a pass percentage of 40 per cent. In Vocational non-improvement, a total of 13,159 students appeared for the exam, of which, 6,712 students have passed the exam, resulting the pass percentage of 51 per cent.

AP Inter Supplementary Result: How to check the 1st year results?

Candidates can follow the mentioned steps to check and download their results:-

Visit the official website, bie.ap.gov.in.

Click on the link 'Andhra Pradesh Intermediate Supplementary result 2024'.

A login window will open.

Enter the required login credentials such as roll number and date of birth.

Click on 'Submit'.

The result will be displayed on the screen.

Carefully check the details mentioned in the result.

Save and download it for future reference.

AP Inter Supplementary Result: Details mentioned

Candidates are advised to check the mentioned details on their scorecards. In case of any discrepancy, the candidate must contact the authority for rectification.

Candidates name

Hall ticket number

Subject-wise marks

Grades obtained

Qualifying status

AP Inter Supplementary Result Overview

The AP Inter Supplementary exams were conducted by the authority from May 24 to June 1. The exam for the 1st was conducted across 861 centres in the state of Andhra Pradesh and it was conducted from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm.

This year, a total of 5,03,459 candidates were eligible to appear for the AP Inter 1st and 2nd year supplementary exams, out of which, 3,65,872 candidates were for the 1st year and 1,37,587 candidates were for the 2nd year. For the regular course, a total of 1,77,012 boys and 1,69,381 girls were registered in the 1st year and 67,129 boys and 54,416 girls were registered for the 2nd year exam. As per results, a total of 1,67,187 girl students, and 1,43,688 male students passed the exam.

All those who were not eligible to secure minimum marks in one or two subjects were allowed to appear in the supplementary exam. As per the results,