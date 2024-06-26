AP Inter Supplementary Results 2024 shortly for 1st year, how to download

Follow us on Image Source : FILE AP Inter Supplementary Results 2024 shortly

AP Inter Supplementary Result 2024: The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh is all set to announce the inter-first-year supplementary exam results today, June 26. All those who appeared in the Inter 1st year 2024 supplementary exam can download their results using their registration number, date of birth and other details on the login page.

As per the latest information shared by the board, the link to the mark sheets will be accessible from 4 PM onwards. Students are advised to stay tuned to the official web portal for the latest updates.

The announcement of the results will be done for both general and vocational streams. This time, the board will not hold any press conference for the announcement of Inter supplementary results. Students will be able to download BIAP Inter Supplementary Results 2024 through the official website, resultsbie.ap.gov.in, once released. The direct link of the results will also be shared at indiatvnews.com. Students are advised to keep checking on the official website for the latest updates.

This year, the exam authority conducted the AP Inter supplementary exam from May 24 to June 1. The exams were conducted in two shifts. The first shift exam for shift 1 was conducted from 9 am to 12 pm and second from 2.30 pm to 5 pm.

How to download AP inter Supplementary Results 2024?

Visit the official website, resultsbie.ap.gov.in

Click on the notification that reads, 'AP inter Supplementary Results 2024 for general or vocational streams'

Enter your hall ticket number, date of birth, and login

AP inter Supplementary Results 2024 will appear on the screen

Download and save it for future reference

This year, a total of 5,03, 459 candidates were eligible to appear in the BIEAP 1st and 2nd year exams, of which, 3,65,872 were for IPASE 1st year and 1,37,587 were for IPASE 2nd year.

According to the annual results, girls performed better than boys in the first-year exam. A total of 2,35,033 girls sat in the exam, of whom, 1,67,187 passed. In the case of boys, 2,26,240 appeared in the exam and 1,43,688 passed.