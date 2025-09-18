AIIMS NORCET 9 Result 2025: How to download scorecard at aiimsexams.ac.in AIIMS NORCET Result: The candidates who had appeared for AIIMS NORCET exam can check the result on the official website- aiimsexams.ac.in. The AIIMS NORCET scorecard PDF login credentials are- candidate ID, mobile number and password

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) will announce the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET) result soon. The candidates who had appeared for AIIMS NORCET exam can check the result on the official website- aiimsexams.ac.in.

The AIIMS NORCET scorecard PDF login credentials are- candidate ID, mobile number and password. To download AIIMS NORCET 9 scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official website- aiimsexams.ac.in and click on scorecard PDF link. Enter the required login credentials- candidate ID, mobile number and password. AIIMS NORCET scorecard PDF will be available for download. Save AIIMS NORCET scorecard PDF and take a print out.

AIIMS NORCET Scorecard 2025 PDF: Steps to download at aiimsexams.ac.in

Visit the official website- aiimsexams.ac.in

Click on IIMS NORCET 9 scorecard PDF link

Use candidate ID, mobile number and password as the required login credentials

AIIMS NORCET 9 scorecard PDF will be available for download

Save AIIMS NORCET 9 scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

AIIMS NORCET scorecard PDF will contain candidate's name, roll number, date of birth, aggregate marks, subject-wise marks, rank, other details.

AIIMS NORCET 9 Result 2025: Check previous cutoff

The AIIMS NORCET cut off for general category candidates was 93.53 percentile, EWS- 78.28 percentile, OBC- 83.12 percentile, SC- 80.13 percentile, ST- 73.67 percentile.

AIIMS NORCET 9 stage 2 exam is scheduled to be held on September 27. The admit card will be available for download on the official website- aiimsexams.ac.in. AIIMS NORCET 9 stage 2 exam hall ticket PDF login credentials are- application number, date of birth.

For details on AIIMS NORCET exam, please visit the official website- aiimsexams.ac.in.