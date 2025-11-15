AIIMS INI CET result 2025 at aiimsexams.ac.in soon; know how to download INI CET scorecard PDF AIIMS INI CET result 2025: The candidates who had appeared for the AIIMS INI CET November session exam 2025 can check and download scorecard PDF on the official website- aiimsexams.ac.in.

New Delhi:

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) INI CET November session result 2025 is scheduled to be announced today, November 15. The candidates who had appeared for the AIIMS INI CET November session exam 2025 can check and download scorecard PDF on the official website- aiimsexams.ac.in. AIIMS INI CET exam was held on November 9.

The candidates can follow these steps to download AIIMS INI CET November session scorecard 2025 PDF. To download AIIMS INI CET November session scorecard 2025 PDF, candidates need to visit the official website- aiimsexams.ac.in and click on AIIMS INI CET November session scorecard PDF link. Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials. AIIMS INI CET November session scorecard PDF will be available for download, save AIIMS INI CET November session 2025 scorecard PDF and take a print out.

AIIMS INI CET scorecard 2025 PDF at aiimsexams.ac.in; how to download

Visit the official website- aiimsexams.ac.in

Click on AIIMS INI CET November scorecard 2025 PDF link

Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth

AIIMS INI CET November scorecard 2025 will be available for download

Save AIIMS INI CET November scorecard 2025 PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

AIIMS INI CET November scorecard 2025 will contain candidate's name, roll number, aggregate marks, subject-wise marks, rank, other details.

INI CET exam is conducted twice a year - January and July. The candidates belonging to the general category is required to secure at least 50 per cent while the reserved category candidates will have to secure 45 per cent marks. Candidates got qualifed for admission to Masters of Surgery (MS) and Doctor of Medicine (MD), Doctorate of Medicine (DM), Masters of Dental Surgery (MDS), and Masters of Chirurgie (MCh) programs.

For details on AIIMS INI CET, please visit the official website- aiimsexams.ac.in.