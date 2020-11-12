UPSC CMS 2020: Combined Medical Service result released. Get direct link to check result

Image Source : PTI UPSC CMS 2020: Combined Medical Service result released

UPSC CMS 2020 Result: The Union Public Service Commission on Thursday released the Combined Medical Service (CMS) recruitment exam 2020 on the official website -- upsc.gov.in. Candidates who have qualified in the UPSC CMS 2020 examination can check their results by visiting the official website. They can also click on the direct link provided below.

UPSC CMS result 2020: Steps to check result

Step 1: Visit the official website -- upsc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: A pdf with the roll number of the candidates will open

Step 4: Check your roll number,

Step 5: Take a print out of it for further reference.

