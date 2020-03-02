Image Source : FILE UP Police Constable Final Result Declared for 49568 posts recuitment. Direct link

UPPRPB, UP Police Constable Final Result: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has released the final result of UP Police Constable Recuitment exam 2019. The UP Police exam was conducted for the direct recruitment on 49568 posts of constable in police and PAC (Provincial Armed Constabulary).

The written examination for recruitment to these posts of constable was conducted on 27-28 January 2019, the result of which was released in November 2019. A total of 1,23,921 candidates cleared the written exam and were called inspection of academic records and physical standard test.

The advertisement for UP Police Constable recruitment was released in October 2018.

Candidates who appeared for the examination can check their UP Police Constable Final Result from the official website-- uppbpb.gov.in.