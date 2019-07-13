UGC NET Result 2019 postponed, now to be declared on this date

Image Source : PTI UGC NET Result 2019 to be declared soon

The NTA NET Result 2019, which was expected to be released on Friday will now be released during the weekend. According to an official announcement from the National Testing Agency or NTA, the NTA NET result or UGC (University Grants Commission) NET result will be released on the official website ntanet.nic.in. Candidates should note that the NTA had conducted UGC NET exam on behalf of UGC in June.

How to check NTA NET Result 2019

1. Visit the official website ntanet.nic.in

2. Click on the result link

3. Enter your roll number, application number and other required details

4. Click on submit

5. Your UGC NET result will be displayed on the screen

6. Download the result and take a print for future reference

The answer keys for NTA NET were earlier released with the provisional or tentative answers. The candidates were given time to respond with their objections till July 3.

However, the agency had later released the final answer keys and the NTA NET Result 2019 will be declared on the basis of these keys.

