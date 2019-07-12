UPSC Civil Service IAS Prelims Result 2019 declared; Direct link to check your score at upsc.gov.in

Image Source : FILE PHOTO UPSC Civil Service IAS Prelims Result 2019

The Union Public Service Commission has announced the results of the UPSC Preliminary examination 2019 at the official website -- upsc.gov.in . Aspirants who appeared for the UPSC Preliminary examination can check their results at the official site. The results have been released through a PDF file format on UPSC official website.

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPSC -- upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on 'UPSC Civil Services Prelims Result 2019'.

Step 3: Enter your roll number and date of birth before clicking on the Submit button.

Step 4: A PDF file will appear on your screen.

Step 5: Check your name.

Step 6: You can also download the PDF file and take a print out for future use.

About UPSC Civil Service IAS Prelims Result 2019:

The IAS Prelims exam was held on 02 June i.e on Sunday. The candidates had appeared for two compulsory tests i.e, General Ability Test (GAT) and the Civil Service Aptitude Test (CSAT) of 200 marks each. The papers also had 1/3rd negative marking on each wrong question. Lakhs of UPSC aspirants had appeared for the examination this year too, like previous years. Candidates will be selected for the 896 posts through the selection process which includes Preliminary Test, Main Examination and Interviews. They will be recruited for various Civil Services of the Government of India, Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Police Service (IPS).