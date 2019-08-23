TS SET Result 2019

TS SET Result 2019: Telangana SET Result 2019 Declared. Get direct link to check result at telanganaset.org

Osmania University, Hyderabad has declared the Telangana SET Result 2019 on Friday at the official website -- telanganaset.org . Candidates who appeared for the SET 2019 examination can check their TS State Eligibility Test Results at the official website or they can also click on the direct link given below.

Direct link to Telangana SET Result 2019

Along with the TS SET Result Scorecard 2019, Osmania University has also released the TS SET2 2019 Final Answer Key and Category-wise Cut-off List for the examination. Both can be downloaded through the official website given. The Telangana SET examination was conducted on July 5,6 and 8, in two shifts i.e. morning 9 AM to 12 PM and afternoon shift from 2 PM to 5 PM.

Here are the steps to check your TS SET Result 2019?

Step 1: Visit the official site -- telanganaset.org.

Step 2: Click on the TS SET Result 2019 link.

Step 3: Enter the hall ticket number, date of birth, security key.

Step 4: Click on the Submit button

Step 5: Check the result and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.