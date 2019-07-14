TS Inter Supply Result 2019 date yet to be decided by Telangana State Board. Here's list of websites to check result

Image Source : PTI TS Inter Supply Result 2019 date yet to be decided

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is yet to announce an official date for TS Inter Supply Result 2019. Candidates who are waiting for the declaration of Telangana Inter Supply result should keep a watch on the official website bie.telangana.gov.in.

According to earlier notifications, the TS Inter Supply Result 2019 was to be declared on July 8. The result, however, has been postponed and there is no official confirmation on the dates as of yet.

Websites to check TS Inter Supply Result 2019

Other than the official website, the candidates can check their Telangana Inter Supply result 2019 on the below-mentioned portals as well:

tsbie.cgg.gov.in

bie.telangana.gov.in

exam.bie.telangana.gov.in

results.cgg.gov.in

How to check TS Inter Supply Result 2019

1. Visit any one of the websites as listed above

2. Click on the TS Inter Supply result link

3. Enter your roll number, hall ticket number, registration number and other required details

4. Your Telangana Inter Supply result 2019 will be displayed on the screen

5. Download the result and take a print out of the same for future reference

TS Inter Supply Exam 2019

Nearly 3 lakh students had failed in the Intermediate examination this year, which had landed Telangana Board into a massive controversy. The students who had failed in the TS Inter Supply exam 2019 also included those who had scored decent marks in the Intermediate first-year examination. Citing reasons, the board had said it suffered some technical glitches, while several others had claimed administrative failure to be the reason.

Post the controversy, the Telangana High Court had ordered the Telangana Board to conduct a re-evaluation of all the failed students.

What was the pass percentage of TS Inter Result?

TS Inter Result was announced on April 18 with only 65 per cent students passing in the board examination.