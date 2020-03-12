TANCET 2020: Anna University announces TANCET 2020 result; check direct link

TANCET Result 2020: The result of Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test or TANCET 2020 has been declared by the Anna University on March 11 on its official website. The exam was conducted on February 29, 2020, for MBA and MCA courses while for M.E. / M.Tech. / M.Arch. / M.Plan. the test on March 1. Anna University conducts TANCET exam for admission to post-graduate professional programmes offered at Universities in Tamil Nadu.

Candidates who have appeared for the exam can now access the TANCET result 2020 by logging into the result portal https://tancet.annauniv.edu/tancet/. Candidates have to login by using user id and password. The TANCET 2020 result declaration was scheduled for March 20 which has been declared before time.

To ensure even level for all TANCET candidates, authorities have followed the marks normalisation process. TANCET 2020 result will consist of many details such as candidate’s name, roll number, rank obtained in TANCET 2020, and marks secured. The admission process will be done on the basis of GATE and TANCET score. According to the official notice, the score card will be available for downloading from March 23.

TANCET 2020 Result: How To Download?

Step one: Go to official website for TANCET 2020: https://tancet.annauniv.edu/tancet

Step two: Click on the 'Result' tab.

Step three: Enter email id, password, and captcha code.

Step four: Submit and download your result.

Direct link to TANCET 2020 Result

Qualified candidates in the entrance exam will be called for counselling of TANCET 2020. Separate counselling will be held for GATE and TANCET qualified candidates. In case of the entrance exam for M.E./ M.Tech. / M.Arch. / M.Plan., candidate's relative ranking will be derived and will be released along with the result.