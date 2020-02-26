SSC CHSL Tier 2 Result 2018 declared. Here's how to check

Image Source : PTI SSC CHSL Tier 2 Result 2018 declared

SSC CHSL Tier 2 Result: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the SSC CHSL Tier 2 Result 2018. Candidates who had appeared for the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination 2018 should note that the SSC CHSL Tier 2 Result 2018 has been declared on the official website. Total 32,600 candidates have been qualified for the Data Entry Speed Test (DEST) by the commission. Out of 32,600 candidates, total 37 candidates have qualified for DEST for the posts of DEO in Departments other than C&AG, 1741 candidates have qualified (provisionally) for DEST for the post of DEO in C&AG and 30822 for Typing Test for the posts of PostalAssistant, Sorting Assistant, Junior Secretariat Assistant, LDC, etc.

SSC CHSL Tier 2 Result 2018

Candidates selected in the SSC CHSL Tier 2 Result 2018 for the posts of postal Assistant, sorting Assistant, Junior secretariat Assistant, DEO,LDC, etc will now appear for Data Entry Speed Test/Typing Test on computer which will be conducted by the SSC.

For the convenience of students, the steps to check the SSC CHSL Tier 2 Result 2018 have been given below.

How to check SSC CHSL Tier 2 Result 2018

1. Visit the official website ssc.nic.in

2. Click on 'Results' on the home page

3. Click on the link that reads 'SSC CHSL Result 2018'

4. Check the PDF of the result for all the Three Section List 1/2/3

5. Your SSC CHSL Tier 2 Result 2018 will be displayed on the screen

6. Download the result and take a print of the same for future reference