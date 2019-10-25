Image Source : SSC CGL Tier 2 Result to be announced today

SSC CGL Tier 2 Result to be announced today. Get direct link to check result

The Staff Selection Commission is all set to release the SSC CGL Tier 2 Result 2019 of Objective type exam 2 today at the official website -- ssc.nin.in . According to a notification released by SSC, the SSC CGL Tier 2 Result would be announced on October 25, 2019. Candidates who have appeared in the SSC CGL 2 Exam can check the result by visiting the official website. They can also click on the direct link provided at the end of this article.

SSC CGL Tier 1 was conducted from June 4 to 13 and its result was announced on October 20. While SSC CGL Tier 2 2018-19 exam was held on September 11 to 14. 1.7 Lakh candidates appeared for Tier 2. The candidates who will clear the SSC CGL Paper 2 exam can appear for SSC CGL Tier 3, which is a descriptive type paper. The candidates will have to write essay, precise, application either in Hindi or in English.

In SSC CGL Tier 2 2018-19 exam, there were 500 multiple choice questions from Quantitative Abilities, English Language and Comprehension, Statistics and General Studies. There was also a negative marking scheme in Tier 2. For every wrong answer, 0.25 marks have been deducted.

The expected cut-off marks of SSC CGL Tier 2 is 420 to 430 for general category candidates. For OBCs it is 380 to 390, for SC it is 340 to 350 and for ST category the expected cut off marks is 320 to 330.

The difficulty level of SSC CGL exam 2 question paper was moderate. Through this selection process, candidates will be recruited for posts like Assistant Audit Officer, Assistant Accounts Officer and Junior Statistical Officer.