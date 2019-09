SSC Result Calendar 2019-20 released. Check CGL, CHSL, MTS Result Dates here

SSC CGL Result Calendar 2019-20

SSC CGL Result Calendar 2019-20 released. Check Result Dates here

SSC CGL Result Calendar 2019-20: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the result calendar for SSC CGL 2017 Exam, SSC CHSL 2017 Exam, SSC CGL Tier-2 2018 and SSC MTS 2019 (Paper-1). The calendar includes the tentative result dates on which results are going to be announced for different competitive Exams. With this schedule candidates get the estimation that whether the results were declared on time or were postponed/ preponed.

The final result of SSC CGL 2017 will be announced on November 15, whereas SSC CHSL 2017 Final Result will be announced on December 20. The SSC CGL Tier2 2018 result will be announced on October 25. Here is the complete list of the status of SSC results.