SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2020 declared: How to download

SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2020: The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the SBI Clerk prelims 2020 result today (October 20). Candidates who had appeared in the SBI Clerk preliminary examination 2020 can check their result through the official website-- sbi.co.in.

The SBI Junior Associates (Customer Support & Sales) Preliminary Examination was held on February 22, 29, March 1 and 8, 2020.

Those who have qualified the SBI Clerk prelims exam 2020 will now be eligible to appear for the SBI Clerk Main Exam.

SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2020: How to check

1. Visit the official website-- sbi.co.in/careers

2. Click on the link 'SBI clerk prelims 2020 result'

3. Enter your login credentials and login

4. Your SBI clerk Prelims Result 2020 will be displayed on the screen

5. Download the results and take its print out for future reference

SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2020: Direct link

Click here for SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2020

