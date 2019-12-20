RRB Recruitment 2020: Apply for Clerk post with no application fee

RRB Recruitment 2020: Apply for Clerk post with no application fee; get details here

RRB Recruitment 2020 | Name and Number of the post:

The Railway Recruitment Board has invited applications for the post of Clerk in Junior and Senior level. RRB has released an official notification on the official website -- rrccr.com. Aspirants can check the notification by visiting the website or they can click on the direct link provided at the end of this article. Besides that we have also given the direct link to apply for RRB 2020 Clerk posts. The link will be activated at 1 pm, i.e, after the online application process starts. Here are some more details about the RRB Recruitment 2020.

Junior clerk - 171

Senior Clerk - 80

Total - 251

RRB Recruitment 2020 | Educational Qualification:

For Junior clerk post: 12th (10+2 stage) or its equivalent examination, on the date of notification with not less than 50% marks in the aggregate with Typing speed of 30 w.p.m. in English / 25 w.p.m. in Hindi. 50% marks is not to be insisted upon in case of SC/ST/Exservicemen.

For Senior Clerk post: Degree from recognized University or its equivalent.

RRB Recruitment 2020 | Age Limit:

Candidates' age should not exceed 42 years on January 1, 2020. OBC candidates have been given 3 years of relaxation while for SC/ST candidates it is 5 years.

RRB Recruitment 2020 | How to apply:

Step 1: Visit the official website -- rrccr.com.

Step 2: Click on the 'Enter' button.

Step 3: The latest notification will show the link for RRB Recruitment 2020 for Clerk.

Step 4: Click on the link and enter your details and submit.

Direct link to the official notification of RRB Recruitment 2020 Clerk post

Direct link to apply for RRB Recruitment 2020 Clerk post (To Be Activated)