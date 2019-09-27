Image Source : FILE RRB JE CBT 2 Answer Key 2019

RRB JE CBT 2 Answer Key 2019 Released. Get direct link, response sheet

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the RRB JE CBT 2 Answer Key 2019 for few zones which include Ahmedabad, Bilaspur, Bangalore and Chandigarh. Those who were eagerly waiting for RRB JE CBT 2 Answer Key 2019 can now download answer key, response sheet by visiting the official website of RRBs. Alternatively, they can also click on the direct link provided down below.

The RRB JE CBT 2 Answer Key 2019 will be available from September 26 to September 29. Candidates can raise objections regarding questions, options and keys before September 29. For this they will have to pay Rs 50 as objection fee and application bank service charges will also be applied per question. The fee paid will be refunded if the objection raised by the candidate will be found correct. The amount will be credited to the account from where the candidate has made the online payment.

How to raise objections against RRB JE CBT 2 Answer Key 2019?

Step 1: Visit the regional official website of RRBs.

Step 2: Click on the link of RRB JE CBT 2 Answer Key 2019.

Step 3: Click on Raise Objection link available on the website.

Step 4: Choose the type of objection and fill up the details or upload supporting documents for reference.

Step 5: Select the question and make payment.

Step 6: Take printout of the receipt for future reference.

RRB JE CBT 2 2019 examination was conducted from August 28 to September 1 by Railway Recruitmet Board at various exam centers. Due to some technical issues, the RRB JE CBT 2 2019 examination was cancelled at a few centers, which was rescheduled for September 19. Through this process the Railways will recruit 13, 487 candidates for the posts of Junior Engineer (JE), Junior Engineer (Information Technology), Depot Material Superintendent (DMS) and Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant (CMA) in Indian Railways, against advertisement number CEN.03/2018.

RRB JE CBT 2 Zone Wise Answer Key 2019

