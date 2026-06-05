Gullak Season 5 Review: With new 'Annu bhaiya', family bonds remain intact in the Mishra household

Movie Name: Gullak Season 5

Critics Rating: 3.5/5

Release Date: June 5, 2026

Director: Shreyansh Pandey and Abhay Raut

Genre: Family drama

If we look at today's era, on one hand, people enjoy watching suspense, murder mysteries, and bold content on the big screen as well as OTT platforms, while on the other hand, they also appreciate heartwarming, rural and home-grown stories. In this context, several shows like Panchayat, Yeh Meri Family, Gram Chikitsalay and Dupahiya have emerged. Among them is TVF's series Gullak, which offers a different level of comfort and connects deeply with audiences.

Now its fifth season has been released and is streaming on SonyLIV. The first four seasons were highly successful, so expectations from the fifth season were naturally high. For many viewers, Gullak feels like the cool shade of a neem tree in scorching heat. This show does not feature luxury cars, lavish mansions, or shocking climaxes. Instead, it quietly settles beside you and slowly seeps in, much like a kulhad (earthen cup) of tea on a lazy Friday afternoon, where a biscuit slowly melts into it. Like previous seasons, it once again reminds us of those small joys of life that we often leave behind in the rush of daily life.

After a long wait of nearly two years, the Mishra family has returned with its fifth season. TVF has always excelled at portraying human relationships beautifully, and this season is also a deeply human story that feels like a slice of our own household rather than something scripted by a machine or computer.

Gullak Season 5: What is the plot?

This time, there is a breeze of change in Mishra Niwas 534, but its pace is not like a bullet train; rather, it is more like the Lucknow Mail, moving very slowly.

The season begins with a scene that every middle-class household is familiar with. In the very first shot, you see paint buckets, rollers, putty, and brushes lying in a corner of the house. Yes, after many years, painting work is happening at the Mishra household. Another major change is that a Wi-Fi router has now entered the home, because the elder son Annu, needs uninterrupted internet for his office meetings.

Interestingly, even this time, the household tradition remains unchanged; the humble gullak (piggy bank) still plays a role, though in a different way. To make space for the router, the beloved clay piggy bank has to move from its old place. This gullak becomes the central thread of the story. This small change sets the tone for the entire season.

The story revolves around small, everyday issues. Father Santosh Mishra struggles to take a loan for renovation but refuses to ask for money from his earning son due to pride. Mother Shanti Mishra is slightly worried about her own existence and identity. Once again, the neighbour Bittu’s mother adds spice to the situation, further intensifying Shanti Mishra’s concerns. She sees this as the success of her new women’s group.

The younger son Aman, has returned from the hostel with new experiences and a small secret he is hiding from the family. Meanwhile, the elder son Annu is caught between job stress, his boss’s rudeness, and career confusion. Alongside this, Annu's hidden feelings for Dr Preeti slowly begin to surface.

Once again, there is no big twist or suspense. Instead, small everyday moments, from missing pieces of paneer to a toothache, create tension and drama. That is the true essence of the show; nothing feels forced.

Gullak Season 5: Acting

The biggest strength of this show has always been its performances. Jameel Khan (Santosh Mishra) and Geetanjali Kulkarni (Shanti Mishra) have not just played their roles; they have become the face of every parent’s thoughts, struggles, and daily challenges in this country.

Jameel Khan has beautifully portrayed the pain and dignity of a father who, despite financial difficulties, stands firm and refuses to give up. Geetanjali Kulkarni, as the mother, brings out warmth, slight irritation, and the fear of losing her identity in a way that can bring tears to your eyes.

Harsh Mayar, playing the younger son, maintains his earlier innocence and slight immaturity. At times, his childlike behaviour feels a bit more than appropriate for his age, but his strong acting makes it hard to ignore.

The biggest challenge this season was accepting a new actor, Anant Joshi, in place of Vaibhav Raj Gupta as Annu Bhaiya. Initially, it feels slightly strange for viewers to see a new face, as four seasons of memories are attached to the original actor. However, Anant Joshi handles this difficult task with simplicity and strong performance.

He does not try to imitate the earlier Annu Bhaiya. Instead, he brings a fresh flavour and approach. He portrays the stress of a middle-class working young man, his ambitions, and his responsibilities towards family very honestly. By the final episode, it feels like he has gradually settled into the character.

Sunita Rajwar, as neighbour Bittu’s mother, once again entertains with her loud and interfering nature, although this time her character feels slightly more negative than before, which occasionally feels a bit off.

New addition Gopal Dutt as 'Pinky Mama' brings some chaos and comedy, though at times his presence feels slightly forced. As Dr Preeti, Heli Shah does not have much scope, but her scenes with Annu build curiosity about what happens next.

Gullak Season 5: Direction and Technical Aspects

Under the direction of Shreyansh Pandey and Abhay Raut, Gullak 5 moves at the same slow and steady pace it is known for. The directors ensure that in the rush to make social media-friendly content, the emotional core of the show is not lost.

No scene feels artificially emotional or unnecessarily comedic. The camera work is simple and homely, taking you directly into the Mishra household, its courtyard and kitchen. You can almost feel the cluttered rooms, damp walls, and the smell of fresh paint through the screen.

Vidit Tripathi’s writing remains the backbone of the show. The dialogues spoken through the voice of Shivankit Singh Parihar as the clay gullak are not just lines; they are life lessons often shared by elders over cups of tea. Memories, old conversations, parents’ unfulfilled dreams, and sibling love are all expressed in simple language that directly touches the heart.

However, technically, the ending feels slightly weak. While the story progresses at a slow pace throughout, all problems are resolved quite quickly in the final episode, which feels somewhat rushed and slightly cinematic. It could have been given more time.

Gullak Season 5: Verdict

Gullak Season 5 does not attempt anything new, and the good thing is, it does not need to. This show is like a legacy that must be preserved in today’s world. It teaches us that life is not just about big achievements, promotions, or expensive trips. Life is made up of small moments spent with family, like cleaning plaster together, sharing a Wi-Fi password, or holding each other’s hands in difficult times.

Even though its ending feels a bit rushed and there are no major changes in the story, the journey of the Mishra family still leaves you with warmth and a smile.

If you want to watch something clean, genuine, and emotional with your family this weekend, revisit Gullak 5.

3.5 out of 5 stars for Gullak 5.

Also Read: Gullak Season 5: Actor Anant V Joshi replaces Vaibhav Raj Gupta as Annu Mishra in new season

Latest Entertainment News