Rajasthan BSTC Result 2019 expected to be declared on June 30. Direct link to check your score

Image Source : OFFICIAL WEBSITE Rajasthan BSTC Result 2019

Steps to check Rajasthan BSTC 2019 Result:

The University of Bikaner is expected to declare the Rajasthan BSTC Result 2019 or the Rajasthan Pre D. Ei. Ed Result 2019 on June 30. However, no official confirmation has been made by the university. Several media reports suggest that the results will be announced on June 30. As the results get declared, the candidates can check their score online on the official website -- bstc2019.org

Step 1: Visit the official website -- bstc2019.org.

Step 2: Click on the link 'Result BSTC 2019'.

Step 3: Enter the required login details.

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download and take a printout of your result.

Rajasthan BSTC 2019 Counselling:

After releasing the Rajasthan BSTC Result 2019, the board will also announce the schedule for the counselling process for Rajasthan BSTC 2019. Candidate who clear the Rajasthan BSTC Exam 2019 can register for the counselling.