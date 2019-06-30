Rajasthan BSTC Result 2019 expected to be declared today: Direct link to check your score at bstc2019.org

Image Source : PTI Rajasthan BSTC Result 2019 expected to be declared today

The much awaited Rajasthan BSTC 2019 Result is expected to be released by the University of Bikaner today at 1 pm on the official website -- bstc2019.org. However, there is no official confirmation about the BSTC 2019 Result date but several media reports suggest that the results will be announced today. As the result will be out, the candidates can check their score on the official website of University of Bikaner. The direct link to the website is given below.

Direct link to Rajasthan BSTC Result 2019

Here are the steps to check your Rajasthan BSTC Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website -- bstc2019.org.

Step 2: Click on the link 'Result BSTC 2019'.

Step 3: Enter the required login details.

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download and take a printout of your result.

Rajasthan BSTC 2019 Counselling:

After releasing the Rajasthan BSTC Result 2019, the board will also announce the schedule for the counselling process for Rajasthan BSTC 2019. The candidate who clears the Rajasthan BSTC Exam 2019 can register for the counselling. To know how to register for Rajasthan BSTC 2019 Counselling click here.