Iran War LIVE: Trump says Hormuz blockade will continue, Tehran announces 'resistance belt'

Tehran:

Israel and Iran signalled on Monday that they were stepping back from further military action, hours after exchanging fire for the first time since the United States brokered a ceasefire with Tehran two months ago.

Both sides, however, warned that they were prepared to retaliate if provoked. The latest flare-up renewed fears that the Middle East could slide back into a broader conflict.

Since the US and Israel launched strikes on Iran on February 28, the fighting has rattled global markets, pushed up energy prices and contributed to rising costs for everyday goods, including food. Efforts to transform the April ceasefire into a lasting peace agreement have so far failed.

The renewed exchanges prompted US President Donald Trump to urge an immediate end to the hostilities.

Shortly afterwards, Iran's joint military command announced it was suspending offensive operations. In a statement, it warned that any further "aggression and hostile acts" by Israel or its allies, including in southern Lebanon, would trigger a far stronger response.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu suggested that the current round of fighting had come to an end, but cautioned that Israel would respond forcefully to any future attacks.

Netanyahu also said Israel would continue its operations in Lebanon against the Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah, adding that Israel retains the right to defend itself and will act whenever necessary.

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