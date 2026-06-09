June 9, 2026
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Iran War LIVE: Trump says Hormuz blockade will continue, Tehran announces 'resistance belt'

Edited By: Ashish Verma
Updated:

During the ceasefire, Iran maintained its grip on the Strait of Hormuz, a vital shipping lane for global oil and natural gas. Concerns over potential disruptions to traffic through the strategic waterway were a major factor behind the sharp rise in fuel prices worldwide.

US Israel Iran War LIVE
US Israel Iran War LIVE Image Source : AP
Tehran:

Israel and Iran signalled on Monday that they were stepping back from further military action, hours after exchanging fire for the first time since the United States brokered a ceasefire with Tehran two months ago.

Both sides, however, warned that they were prepared to retaliate if provoked. The latest flare-up renewed fears that the Middle East could slide back into a broader conflict.

Since the US and Israel launched strikes on Iran on February 28, the fighting has rattled global markets, pushed up energy prices and contributed to rising costs for everyday goods, including food. Efforts to transform the April ceasefire into a lasting peace agreement have so far failed.

The renewed exchanges prompted US President Donald Trump to urge an immediate end to the hostilities.

Shortly afterwards, Iran's joint military command announced it was suspending offensive operations. In a statement, it warned that any further "aggression and hostile acts" by Israel or its allies, including in southern Lebanon, would trigger a far stronger response.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu suggested that the current round of fighting had come to an end, but cautioned that Israel would respond forcefully to any future attacks.

Netanyahu also said Israel would continue its operations in Lebanon against the Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah, adding that Israel retains the right to defend itself and will act whenever necessary.

Stay tuned with IndiaTVnews.com for latest update on the situation in in the Middle East.

Live updates :US Israel Iran War Middle East conflict

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  • 8:48 AM (IST)Jun 09, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Iran says ‘security belt of resistance’ to stretch from Hormuz to Bab al-Mandeb

    Iran's Quds Force commander, Esmaeil Qaani, said a new “security belt of resistance” would extend from the Strait of Hormuz to the Bab al-Mandeb Strait and from the Gulf to the Red Sea, according to Iranian state media.

    Qaani said the initiative reflected growing coordination among groups aligned with Iran across the region and warned that any further actions by the United States or Israel would be met with a response from what Tehran calls the "resistance front."

    The remarks come amid heightened tensions over the security of key maritime routes that are critical to global energy supplies and international trade.

    The statement was reported by Iranian media and carried by international news agencies.

     

  • 8:46 AM (IST)Jun 09, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Israel warns of forceful response to any new attacks after truce announcement

    Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz has warned that any future attacks from Iran or Lebanon would be met with a strong military response, despite the announcement of a truce.

    According to Iran International, Katz said Israel would act decisively against any threats, adding that “Dahiyeh in Beirut will be treated the same as the northern communities,” a reference to Hezbollah’s stronghold in southern Beirut.

    The remarks underscore Israel’s position that while it is prepared to maintain the ceasefire, it will respond forcefully to any renewed aggression.

  • 8:46 AM (IST)Jun 09, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Israel to hold fire if Iran refrains from attacks, says Netanyahu

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday that Israel would refrain from further strikes against Iran, provided Tehran does not launch any new attacks.

    Echoing the warning, Iran’s central military command said it was suspending offensive operations but cautioned that any further Israeli aggression, including attacks in southern Lebanon, would be met with a far stronger response. According to Fars news agency, the command warned that “much harsher and more crushing actions than before” would follow if Israel continued its attacks.

  • 7:31 AM (IST)Jun 09, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Israeli strike in southern Lebanon kills five, wounds eight

    Five people were killed and eight others injured in an Israeli strike on the southern Lebanese city of Tyre on Monday, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry.

    The ministry said four paramedics were among the wounded and that the strike occurred near a Red Cross center.

    Lebanon’s National News Agency (NNA) reported that the attack targeted a vehicle, which was hit by an Israeli missile.

  • 7:10 AM (IST)Jun 09, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Trump says Strait of Hormuz blockade to remain until ‘final’ deal

    Trump said the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz will remain in effect despite the halt in hostilities between Iran and Israel, indicating that restrictions will stay in place until a “final” agreement is reached.

    In a post announcing the suspension of strikes by both sides, Trump said the US would continue enforcing the blockade as negotiations move forward.

    The Strait of Hormuz, a critical maritime chokepoint through which roughly one-fifth of the world’s oil supplies pass, has been heavily affected since the conflict began. Disruptions to shipping through the waterway have significantly impacted global energy flows and contributed to volatility in oil markets.

  • 7:07 AM (IST)Jun 09, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    US disables oil tanker in Oman Gulf

    The US military said on Monday that it disabled an oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman after the vessel allegedly attempted to breach Washington's blockade of Iranian ports.

    According to US Central Command (CENTCOM), the Palau-flagged tanker M/T Marivex was sailing toward an Iranian port when it was intercepted by US forces. The military said the vessel ignored repeated instructions to change course, prompting an American fighter jet to strike its engineering and steering systems, rendering it unable to continue its voyage to Iran.

  • 7:05 AM (IST)Jun 09, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    US will declare victory over Iran in next two weeks: Trump

    US President Donald Trump said he expects the United States to achieve what he called a “total victory” over Iran within the next two weeks, speaking during a tele-rally for South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham ahead of Tuesday’s primary election.

    Trump said negotiations with Tehran were ongoing and expressed confidence that a deal could be reached. “We’re negotiating now, and they want to make a very good deal. They’re willing to give us everything. They’re willing to give us no nuclear weapon,” he said.

    “I think we are winning that battle, but you’re really going to win it over the next two weeks when we declare total victory,” Trump added. “It’ll be a total victory, it’ll happen very soon, and oil prices will come tumbling down.”

  • 7:04 AM (IST)Jun 09, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    'Bibi, you better be careful': Trump's warning to Netanyahu

    US President Donald Trump urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to exercise caution and pressed him to halt a major retaliatory operation against Iran after Tehran launched its first attack on Israel since the fragile ceasefire reached in April.

    The intervention helped prevent what Israeli and US officials described as a potentially massive wave of Israeli strikes, which could have been the largest since the ceasefire took effect. As Israel prepared attacks on dozens of sensitive Iranian targets, Trump personally called Netanyahu to urge restraint.

    “I said, ‘Bibi, you better be careful, or you will be on your own very soon,’” Trump told Axios. According to an Israeli source, Netanyahu agreed to call off the operation following the conversation, on the condition that Iran refrained from carrying out any further attacks.

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