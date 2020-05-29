PSEB Class 10, 8, 5 Result 2020 declared. Get direct link to check Punjab Board result

Image Source : FILE PSEB Class 10, 8, 5 Result 2020 declared

PSEB Board Exams results declared: The Punjab School Education Board has declared the results for classes 10, 8, 5 on the official website - pseb.ac.in. The students who appeared for the examinations can visit the official website to check the result. The direct link to check the result of the respective classes is provided below.

It is to be noted that the PSEB has declared results for class 5, 8 and 10 based on internal grading system. Punjab State Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla said that the result have been declared on the basis of Continuous Comprehensive Evaluation (CCE). This year, Punjab Board Exam 2020 were cancelled due to coronavirus outbreak.

Citing the lockdown situation in the state, the Punjab board had decided to release the results online. The students might get the marksheet after the coronavirus lockdown ends from their respective schools.

PSEB Board Exams results declared: Here's how to check the results

Step 1: Visit the official website -- pseb.ac.in

Step 2: Click on Link for Punjab 10th Result 2020 (Matric Results)

Step 3: Enter your Roll Number or Name in the given slot

Step 4: Download and save the result in the PDF format

