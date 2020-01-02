Periyar University Result 2019: Periyar University UG, PG results to be announced soon. Check details

Image Source : PTI PHOTO Periyar University UG, PG results 2019 to be out soon.

Periyar University Result 2019: The results for undergraduate and postgraduate examinations are expected to be released by the Periyar University (PU) anytime soon. Initially, the Periyar University Result 2019 were slated to be released on Wednesday, however, the results were delayed by the end of the day. Students who had appeared for the Periyar University UG, PG exams are advised to check the official website for update on results.

The Periyar University UG, PG exams were conducted in November 2019. The Periyar University, however, has yet not provided an official update regarding the date for the Periyar University Result 2019. The time of the result is yet not confirmed.

How to check Periyar University UG, PG results 2019

1. Visit the official website periyaruniversity.ac.in

2. Click on the link that says ‘Periyar University UG/PG result 2019’ on the homepage

3. Enter your academic credentials

4. Provide your enrolment number, registration number and other required details

5. Your Periyar University results 2019 will be displayed on the screen

6. Download the result and take a print for future reference

Periyar University UG, PG results 2019: Date and time

Students who had appeared for the Periyar University UG, PG exams should note that the university has yet not issued a date for the release of the exam results. Official time for the declaration of results is also awaited by the Periyar University. The Periyar University Result 2019 was earlier slated to be released on Wednesday (January 1, 2020).

Periyar University UG, PG results 2019: Revaluation and re-checking

Once the results are announced, the candidates will be allowed to request for revaluation or re-checking. The same can be done on the university's official website periyaruniversity.ac.in.