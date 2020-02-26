NTA APRIT Result 2020 expected today. Direct link

NTA APRIT Result 2020: The Annual Refresher Programme in Teaching (ARPIT) Result 2020 is expected to be out today on the National Testing Agency (NTA) official website. The NTA ARPIT 2020 exam was held on February 16, 2020 in two sessions. The morning session was conducted from 9:30 am t 12:30 pm and the afternoon session was conducted from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

Candidates who had appeared in the NTA APRIT Exam 2020 will be able to check their result online at the official website of ARPIT at ntaarpit.nic.in.

How to check NTA APRIT Result 2020

1. Visit the official website-- ntaarpit.nic.in

2. On the homepage, click on ‘Download Result’ link

3. Enter your login credentials

4. Your NTA APRIT Result 2020 will be displayed on screen

5. Download and take a print out for future reference

