Image Source : FILE RSCIT Result 2020 for January Exam declared. Direct link to download

RSCIT Result 2020: The exam result for RSCIT January Exam 2020 has been declared on the official website of Vardhman Mahaveer Open University (VMOU), Kota. RSCIT 2020 exam was conducted on January 19. RSCIT January 2020 Result has been announced for revised, old and new syllabus.

Candidates who appeared for RSCIT January Exam 2020 can check their result through the official website-- rkcl.vmou.ac.in. Also, candidates should keep keep their admit cards handy to check their RSCIT January Result 2020 as they will have to enter roll number or name and date of birth.

How to check RSCIT Result 2020 for January Exam

1. Visit the official site of VMOU - rkcl.vmou.ac.in

2. On the homepage, click on "RSCIT Result" link

3. Enter the district and search by roll number or name and DOB

4. Your RSCIT Result 2020 eill be displayed on the screen

5. Download and take a printout for future reference

About RSCIT

RSCIT is a state-level basic computer examination conducted by Vardhman Mahaveer Open University. The examination is conducted in every few months to evaluate the basic knowledge of computer technology among the candidates and issue them certificates for the same.

Also Read: SSC CHSL Tier 2 Result 2018 declared. Here's how to check

Also Read: ICSI CS Executive Results 2019 declared. Direct link to download