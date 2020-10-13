NEST Result 2020 to be declared today. Check time, where, how to check the result

Image Source : NEST OFFICIAL WEBSITE NEST Result 2020 to be declared today

NEST Result 2020: The National Entrance Screening Test or NEST 2020 results will be declared today (on Tuesday, October 13) at the official website - nestexam.in. Candidates who had appeared for the examination and were anticipating the results can visit the official website. They can also click on the direct link given below.

Initially, the NEST exam scores were scheduled to be released on October 12. Due to some technical issues, the result declaration process has been delayed. An official statement reads, "Due to technical issues, the scorecard generation has been delayed. Scorecards will now be available to download on 13th October, after 7 pm."

The NEST 2020 examination was a Computer-Based Test (CBT/online exam), conducted on September 29 at various test centers across the country.

NEST Result 2020: How to check the scorecard

Step 1: Visit the official website - nestexam.in

Step 2: Click on the list 'NEST Results'

Step 3: Enter your login credentials - registration number and password

Step 4: Download it and take print out of it for future use

NEST is a compulsory online/computer-based test for admission to the five-year Integrated MSc programme in Biology, Chemistry, Mathematics, and Physics, at National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER), Bhubaneswar and the University of Mumbai - Department of Atomic Energy Centre for Excellence in Basic Sciences (UM-DAE CEBS), Mumbai.

