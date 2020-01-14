Mizoram University Result 2019 expected to be declared today. Check details

Image Source : PTI Mizoram University Result 2019 expected to be released today

Mizoram University Result 2019: MZU Results 2019 for various courses are expected to be declared by Mizoram University today. Students who had appeared for the Mizoram University exams should keep a watch at the official website for updates on the MZU Results 2019. Candidates should also note that the Mizoram University Result 2019 will only be released on offline mode. Steps to check and download the Mizoram University Result 2019 are given below. A direct link to download the Mizoram University Result 2019 will also be provided as soon as the result is out.

How to check Mizoram University Result 2019

1. Visit the official website mzu.edu.in

2. Click on the result link

3. Login/register to the portal

4. A new page with the link for Mizoram University Result will be opened

5. Your Mizoram University Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen

6. Download the result and take a print out for future reference

Direct link to download Mizoram University Result 2019

Students can download their Mizoram University Result 2019 through a direct link, which will be activated as soon as the result is out.

Other websites to check Mizoram University Result 2019

Apart from Mizoram University's official website, students can check and download their results by logging onto the e-governance portal as well i.e. https://mzuegov.in/onlineresult/.