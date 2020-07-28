Image Source : PTI Maharashtra SSC Result 2020: MSBSHSE to declare Class 10 Results tomorrow. Check details

MSBSHSE SSC 10th Results 2020: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will announce the SSC or Class 10 Result 2020 tomorrow (July 29). According to the official press release issued by the Maharashtra Board, the MSBSHSE Class 10 Results will be declared on the official website at 1 pm on Wednesday. Once declared, students can check their Maharashtra SSC Result 2020 through the board's official website mahresults.nic.in.

More than 17 lakh students had appeared for the Maharashtra State Board exams this year. Due to social distancing norms and keeping in view the precautions to arrest the COVID-19 infection, students may receive the original mark sheets in the digital format this year.

Maharashtra SSC Result 2020: How to check

1. Visit the official website-- mahresult.nic.in.

2. Click on the link 'SSC Examination Result 2020'

3. Enter your credentials and log in

4. Your Maharashtra SSC Result 2020 will appear on the display screen

5. Download and take a print out of your results for future reference

Maharashtra SSC Result 2020: Websites to Check

Once declared, students can check their MSBSHSE Result 2020 SSC on the below-mentioned sites

mahresult.nic.in

maharashtraeducation.com

mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in

Maharashtra SSC Result 2020: Direct Link

Students should note that the direct links to check and download Maharashtra Board 10th Result 2020 will be available once the MSBSHSE SSC Result 2020 is released.

