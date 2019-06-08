Maharashtra SSC Result 2019: MSBSHSE Class 10 Result declared. Direct link to check result online

Maharashtra SSC 2019 Result Date

Maharashtra SSC Result 2019: MSBSHSE Class 10 Result declared

About Maharashtra SSC Exam 2019:

After many tentative result dates, Maharashtra SSC Result 2019 for class 10 has finally been declared by the Maharashtra Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education or MSBSHSE today. Students who were in high anticipation for their SSC Result 2019 or Class 10 Result can now check their score online in the official website -- mahresult.nic.in or mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in

As many as 17 lakh students had appeared for the Maharashtra SSC examination. MSBSHSE had conducted the examination for Class 10 from March 1 till March 22.

This is what MSBSHSE chairman said about Maharashtra SSC 2019 Result Date:

MSBSHSE chairman Shakuntala Kale said that "The date of the declaration of Class 10 results has not been decided yet. It is my request to every concerned media houses to stop speculations. The board will announce the results on time."

Check your Maharashtra SSC Result 2019:

Step 1: MSBSHSE's official website -- maharesult.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the direct link 'SSC Examination Results 2019'.

Step 3: Enter your Exam Roll Number and Mother's First Name in the given field.

Step 4: Click on ‘View Result’ option.

Step 5: Your Maharashtra SSC Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Save and download for future reference.

Other Official Websites to check Maharashtra SSC Result 2019:

About the Maharashtra Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE):

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education, Pune was established in 1965. The Board conducts the HSC and SSC Examinations twice a year in Maharashtra state. It has 9 Divisional Boards located at Pune, Mumbai, Aurangabad, Nasik, Kolhapur, Amravati, Latur, Nagpur and Konkan.