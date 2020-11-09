MAH B.Ed CET Result 2020 to be announced today. Here's how to check

Image Source : FILE MAH B.Ed. CET and B.Ed. ELCT Result 2020 to be out soon

MAH BEd CET Result 2020: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell is expected to announce the results for MAH-B.Ed. CET -2020 and MAH B.Ed. ELCT (English Language Content Test) on Monday on the official website -- mahacet.org. Candidates who are seeking admission in Special Education Colleges and English Medium Colleges of Education can check their MAH-B.Ed.-CET 2020 and B.Ed. ELCT results by visiting the official website.

After the release of the scorecard, the provisional merit list will be released. The merit list will consist of the total score, percentile of the candidates, etc.

Steps to check MAH B.Ed. CET and B.Ed. ELCT Result 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official website - mahacet.org

Step 2: Visit the result page

Step 3: Enter your credentials and submit

Step 4: Download and take a printout for future use.

