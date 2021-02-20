Kerala DHSE 1st year improvement exam result 2020 declared. Direct link to check

Image Source : SCREENGRAB Kerala DHSE 1st year improvement exam result 2020 declared.

DHSE Kerala 1st Year Improvement Exam Result 2020: Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala has released the first year improvement results of Higher secondary examination on its official website today (February 20). Candidates who have appeared in the Kerala DHSE first year improvement exam can check their results at keralaresults.nic.in. The exam was held in December 2020.

DHSE Kerala 1st Year Improvement Exam Result 2020: How to download

1. Visit the official website-- keralaresults.nic.in

2. Click on the link ‘DHSE FIRST YEAR IMPROVEMENT EXAM RESULTS - DECEMBER 2020’

3. Enter your Roll Number and Date of Birth and submit

4. Your results will be displayed on the screen

5. Download the result and take its print out for future reference

DHSE Kerala 1st Year Improvement Exam Result 2020: Direct Link

Click here to check DHSE Kerala 1st Year Improvement Exam Result 2020

