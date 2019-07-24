Kakatiya University Degree 2019: Results for 2nd, 4th Sem of B.A., B.Com, B.Sc expected today on official website kakatiya.ac.in

Kakatiya University Degree 2019 Results

The Kakatiya University is expected to release the 2nd and 4th Semester results for the Undergraduate level B.A., B.Sc., and B.Com degree courses today. The results will be released in the online mode and the candidates who appeared for the examination can visit the official website---Kakatiya.ac.in to check their results.

Steps to check Kakatiya University Degree Results 2019?

Candidates who appear for the Kakatiya University 2nd and 4th-semester examination for B.A., B.Sc. and B.Com programs can follow the simple steps given below to check their results:

Step 1: Visit the official website -- kakatiya.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the result link under the important information section

Step 3: Click on the relevant examination result link

Step 4: Enter your details and click on the submit button.

Step 5: Your results will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download and take a printout of your result

In cas4e, a candidate is not satisfied with their result, they can apply for revaluation of their result. To apply for revaluation candidates need to submit the revaluation application within 20 days of the release of the result. They are required to submit the application in the online mode only and must pay the required revaluation fee amount.