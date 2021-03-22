JKBOSE 12th Results 2020 for Leh division declared. Direct link to download

Image Source : PTI JKBOSE 12th Results 2020 for Leh division declared.

JKBOSE 12th Result 2020: The JKBOSE Class 12th Result 2020 has been declared for the Leh division. Students who have appeared in the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) class 12 annual examination 2020 for Leh division can check their results online at jkbose.ac.in.

JKBOSE 12th Result 2020: How to Check

1. Visit the official website jkbose.ac.in

2. Click on the link that reads ''Result of Higher Secondary Part Two (Class 12th) Leh'

3. Enter your roll number and other details required

4. Your JKBOSE 12th Result 2020 will be displayed on the screen

5. Download the result and take a print of the same for future reference

JKBOSE 12th Result 2020: Direct link

Direct Link To Check JKBOSE 12th Result 2020

Earlier, the board had released the results for the Class 12 board examinations on February 20. The result of the summer zone was released on June 28, 2020.

JKBOSE had last month declared the Secondary School Examination (Class 10) annual regular results for the Kashmir division.

