IGNOU Results 2020: IGNOU announces UG, PG results for courses including BCA, MCA, B.Com, BA. Direct Link

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) on Monday declared results of undergraduate and postgraduate courses. Students can check their results on the official website of IGNOU - ignou.ac.in. The university has announced the results for various courses including BCA, MCA, B.Com, BA, B.Sc, BDP, MPB and MP.
STEPS TO CHECK YOUR RESULT
Step 1: Visit IGNOU official website - ignou.ac.in
Step 2: Click on 'Results' tab
Step 3: Enter all required credentials
Step 4: Download your result for further reference
IGNOU Results 2020: Direct Link