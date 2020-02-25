ICSI CS Professional result declared; CS Executive result to be declared shortly. Check direct link

Image Source : PTI ICSI CS Professional result declared; CS Executive result to be declared shortly

ICSI CS Result 2019: ICSI (Institute of Company Secretaries of India) has declared the CS Professional result. Students who had appeared for the exam should note that the result has been released on the official website. Candidates should note that the CS Professional result was declared at nearly 11 am, while the CS Executive programme will be declared by 2 pm.

For the convenience of students, the steps to check the CS Professional and CS Executive results are given below. A direct link to download the CS Professional and CS Executive results have also been provided.

How to check CS Professional and CS Executive programme results

1. Visit the official website icsi.edu

2. Click on the link that reads 'students' on the homepage

3. Click on the examination link

4. If you wish to check your CS Professional result, you should click on ‘CS Professional result’ link

5. If you wish to check your CS Executive result, you should click on ‘CS Executive result’ link

6. Enter all required details

7. Click on submit

8. Your CS result will be displayed on the screen

9. Download the result and take a print out of the same for future reference

Direct link to download CS Professional and CS Executive results

Students can click on the below link to check and download their CS results

Direct Link To Download CS Professional and CS Executive results