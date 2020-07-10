CISCE ICSE 10th, ISC 12th Result 2020: How to check scores on mobile

Image Source : INDIA TV ICSE, ISC Class 10, 12 Result 2020: How to check on mobile

ICSE, ISC Results 2020: The results of the Class 10 (ICSE) and Class 12 (ISC) year 2020 examinations will be declared today at 3 pm. Students can check their 10th and 12th CISCE results at the board’s official websites – cisce.org and results.cisce.org.

Both the ICSE and ISC exams, which were scheduled to be held in February and March, were postponed by the CISCE due to the Covid-19 outbreak. Students of both Class 10 and Class 12 board exams 2020 will be given digitally signed copies of the marksheets, pass and migration certificates by CISCE board.

To pass the CISCE Class 10 exams, students need to score 33 marks in each subject and a similar aggregate percentage. To pass the ISC or Class 12 exams, students need to have at least 40 per cent marks in each subject as well as aggregate.

In case a student is facing internet connectivity issues, students can check their CISCE Class 10 or CISCE Class 12 board results 2020 through SMS service.

Steps to be followed for receiving ICSE, ISC results through SMS:

For ICSE results, the candidate needs to type ‘ICSE 1234567 (seven-digit Unique ID)’ on 09248082883.

For ISC results, the candidate needs to type ‘ISC 1234567 (seven-digit Unique ID)’ on 09248082883.

The result will be displayed in the following format: SHASHANK TIWARI ENG-98, HIN-87, HCG-95, MAT-98. SCI-90. CTA-100, SUPW-A, PCA

Steps to check Class 10 and Class 12 results through online mode -

Step 1: Visit the official websites at cisce.org or results.cisce.org

Step 2: On homepage, click on the Class 10 or Class 12 result links

Step 3: Enter registration number and click on 'submit'

Step 4: Result will appear on screen

Step 5: Download it for further reference

ICSE, ISC Result 2020: Re-evaluation

Students of both Class 10 and Class 12 can apply for re-evaluation of their exam papers. A fee of Rs 1,000 per exam will be applicable by the board through an online window which will remain open from July 10 to 16, 2020.

