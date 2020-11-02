Image Source : FILE ICAR AIEEA, AICE Result 2020 declared by NTA. Direct Link

ICAR AIEEA, AICE Result 2020: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Monday declared the results of ICAR AIEEA 2020 undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes and ICAR AICE-JRF/SRF PhD on its official website. Candidates can check their ICAR AIEEA and AICE Results online at icar.nta.nic.in. The ICAR AIEEA 2020 UG examination was conducted on September 16, 17 and 22. The ICAR AIEEA PG and All India Competitive Examination (AICE) - JRF/SRF (PhD) 2020 exam was held on September 23, 2020.

How to check ICAR AIEEA, AICE Result 2020

Step 1: Visit the official website -- icar.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the examination link on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your credentials

Step 4: ICAR AIEEA, AICE Results 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the results and take a print out for future reference

