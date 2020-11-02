Monday, November 02, 2020
     
 Live tv
New Delhi Published on: November 02, 2020 11:50 IST
Image Source : FILE

ICAR AIEEA, AICE Result 2020 declared by NTA. Direct Link 

ICAR AIEEA, AICE Result 2020: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Monday declared the results of ICAR AIEEA 2020 undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes and ICAR AICE-JRF/SRF PhD on its official website. Candidates can check their ICAR AIEEA and AICE Results online at icar.nta.nic.in. The ICAR AIEEA 2020 UG examination was conducted on September 16, 17 and 22. The ICAR AIEEA PG and All India Competitive Examination (AICE) - JRF/SRF (PhD) 2020 exam was held on September 23, 2020. 

How to check ICAR AIEEA, AICE Result 2020

Step 1: Visit the official website -- icar.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the examination link on the homepage
Step 3: Enter your credentials
Step 4: ICAR AIEEA, AICE Results 2020 will be displayed on the screen
Step 5: Download the results and take a print out for future reference

Direct link to check ICAR AIEEA 2020 UG results

Direct link to check ICAR AIEEA 2020 PG results

Direct link ICAR AICE-JRF/SRF PhD 2020 results

