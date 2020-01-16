CONFIRMED! ICAI CA Final Results 2019 to be released at 6 PM today. Check details

Image Source : PTI ICAI CA Final Results 2019 to be released today

ICAI CA Final Results 2019: The CA Final Results 2019 will be released by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India today. Candidates should note that the ICAI CA Final Results 2019 will be released at 6 pm today. The time of the results has been confirmed by ICAI council member Dhiraj Khandelwal. Candidates who had appeared for the ICAI CA Final November 2019 examination should keep a watch on the official website for updates on the results. Students should note that the ICAI CA Final Results 2019 will only be released on the official website of the board.

Candidates can also receive their ICAI CA results 2019 on their email, by registering the same on the official website. Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has also provided the facility to receive ICAI CA Final Results 2019 via text message.

Students should read the below information on how to check their ICAI CA Result 2019. A direct link to download ICAI CA Result 2019 will also be provided.

It should be noted that the ICAI CA Final Result 2019 will include details like the name and roll number of the candidate, the name of the examination, subjects appeared for, marks secured in each section, total marks and the qualifying status of the candidate.

ICAI CA Final Results 2019 Notification

Candidates can check all notifications regarding ICAI CA Final Results 2019 through the link given below

ICAI CA Final Results 2019

How to Check ICAI CA Final Results 2019

1. Visit the official website icaiexam.icai.org

2. Click on the link that reads 'ICAI CA Final 2019 result'

3. Enter your registration number or PIN number

4. Enter your roll number

5. Your ICAI CA Final Results 2019 will be displayed on the screen

6. Download the result and take a print of the same for future reference

Direct link to download ICAI CA Final Results 2019

Candidates can check and download their ICAI CA Final Results 2019 by clicking a direct link, which will be activated soon after the result is declared.