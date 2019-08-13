ICAI CA Final, CA Foundation results 2019 declared. Direct link to check score

Tuesday, August 13, 2019
     
The CA Final Result 2019 and CA Foundation Result 2019 has been declared by the ICAI. Students who had appeared for the CA exams should visit the official website for details. A direct link to check exam result is given below.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: August 13, 2019 17:24 IST
The ICAI has declared the CA Final Result 2019 and CA Foundation Result 2019. Candidates who had appeared for CA exams this year should visit the official website for details. According to earlier reports, the ICAI had activated a window to check the CA Final Result 2019 Merit List for exams that were conducted in May this year. 

ICAI CA Final Result 2019, ICAI CA Foundation Result 2019: How to check CA results

1. Visit the official website icai.org

2. Click on ICAI CA Final Result 2019, ICAI CA Foundation Result 2019
3. Enter your roll number, PIN number and registration number
4. Your CA result will be displayed on the screen
5. Download the result and take a print for future reference 

Students can also check their CA result through a direct link, which is given below

Direct Link To Check ICAI CA Result 2019

Direct links for course wise CA results 2019 are given below 

Direct Link To Check CA Final Examination Results (Old Course)

Direct Link To Check CA Final Examination Results (New Course)

Direct Link To Check Foundation Examination Results

ICAI CA Final Result 2019, ICAI CA Foundation Result 2019: List of websites to check CA results 

icai.org
icaiexam.icai.org
caresults.icai.orgicai.nic.in

ICAI CA Final Result 2019, ICAI CA Foundation Result 2019: How to get CA results on SMS

Students can check their ICAI CA Final Result 2019, ICAI CA Foundation Result 2019 through SMS. 

For CA Final Examination Results (Old Course), type: CAFNLOLD (space) your 6-digit Final examination roll number, e.g. CAFNLOLD 000128 and send the message to 58888 

For CA Final Examination Results (New Course), type: CAFNLNEW (space) your 6-digit Final examination roll number, e.g. CAFNLNEW 000128 and send the message to 58888 

For Foundation Examination Results, type: CAFND (Space) your 6-digit Foundation Examination roll number, e.g. CAFND 000171 and send the message to 58888 

