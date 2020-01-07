IBPS SO Prelim result 2019 declared. Direct link to check

IBPS SO Prelim Result 2019: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has announced the IBPS SO Prelim 2019 result on Tuesday. Candidates who appeared for the IBPS SO prelim exam 2019 can check and download their result through the official website of IBPS-- ibps.in.

To download the IBPS SO Prelim result 2019, candidates will need their registration id and password to login. The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) organizes the recruitment process for Specialist Officers in participating public-sector banks.

How to check IBPS SO Prelim Result 2019?

1. Visit the official website of IBPS-- ibps.in

2. On the homepage, click on the "SO prelim result" link

3. Enter your registration id and password and click on submit

4. Your IBPS SO Prelim Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen

5. Download and take a printout of the result for future refernce