IBPS SO Main Scorecard 2020 released. Direct link to download

IBPS SO Main Scorecard 2020: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the scorecard for IBPS SO Main examination 2020 on its official website today (February 9). Candidates who have appeared for the IBPS SO Main exam can check their scorecard online at ibps.in on or before February 28, 2021.

IBPS SO Main Scorecard 2020: How to download

1. Visit the official website at ibps.in

2. Click on the link, 'Click here to view your scores of online main exam for CRP SPL-X'

3. Key in your credentials and log in

4. Your IBPS SO Main Scorecard 2020 will be displayed on the screen

5. Download and take its print out for future reference

IBPS SO Main Scorecard 2020: Direct link

Direct link to download IBPS SO main scorecard 2020

The IBPS had conducted the SO prelims exam on December 26 and 27, 2020. The IBPS Specialist Officer recruitment main examination was held on January 24 and its results were declared on February 4.

