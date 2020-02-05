IBPS SO Main Result 2020 DECLARED: Direct Link

Wednesday, February 05, 2020
     
IBPS SO Main Result 2020: The Institute of Banking and Personnel Selection on Wednesday announced the IBPS SO Main Exam Results 2020. The IBPS has released the specialist officer (SO) Main Exam Results 2020 on the official website -- ibps.in. We are providing you with a direct link to download your IBPS SO Main Result 2020.

New Delhi Updated on: February 05, 2020 19:08 IST
IBPS SO Main Result 2020: The Institute of Banking and Personnel Selection on Wednesday announced the IBPS SO Main Exam Results 2020. The IBPS has released the specialist officer (SO) Main Exam Results 2020 on the official website -- ibps.in. We are providing you with a direct link to download your IBPS SO Main Result 2020. 

IBPS SO Main Result 2020: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit the official website of IBPS -- ibps.in

Step 2: Click on IBPS SO Main Result
Step 3: Enter details
Step 4: Your result will be displayed

IBPS SO MAIN RESULT 2020: DIRECT LINK

