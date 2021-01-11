Image Source : PTI IBPS RRB Officers Scale 1 Result 2020 declared. Direct link to download

IBPS RRB Officers Scale 1 Result 2020: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the result of CRP-RRB-IX Recruitment of Officer Scale I preliminary exam on the official website today (January 11). Candidates who have appeared for the IBPS RRB Officer exam can check their results online at ibps.in on or before January 18, 2021.

IBPS RRB Officers Scale 1 Result 2020​: How to check

1. Visit the official website-- ibps.in

2. Click on the link “Click here to View Your Result Status of Online Preliminary Examination for CRP RRB IX - Officers Scale I”

3. Login using the registration number and password

4. Your IBPS RRB Officer Scale -1 result will be displayed on the screen

5. Download the result and take its print out for future reference

IBPS RRB Officers Scale 1 Result 2020​: Direct Link

Click here to check and download IBPS RRB Officers Scale 1 Result 2020​

The IBPS conducted the preliminary online examination on September 12 and 13, 2020.

Latest Education News