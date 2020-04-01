IBPS Clerk Mains Result 2020 to be announced after coronavirus lockdown. Get details here

IBPS Clerk Mains Result 2020 to be announced after lockdown

IBPS Clerk Mains Result 2020: In the wake of coronavirus lockdown, the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has decided to release the IBPS Clerk Mains Result 2020 only after the restrictions are lifted off. Candidates who had attended the IBPS main examinations, which were conducted by the Institute on January 19, will have to wait at least till April 14.

The official notice released by IBPS has mentioned that the result of IBPS Clerk has been postponed until further orders. As per the notice, “The notifications dated 01.04.2019 with respect to expiration of Reserve List on 31.03.2020 for all the above mentioned common recruitment processes shall be accordingly modified and the validity date shall be informed in due course.”

As many as 12075 clerical posts will be filled up in various public sector banks through IBPS Clerk 2020 recruitment drive. The registration process started on September 17 and ended on October 9, 2019.

How to check IBPS Clerk Mains Result 2020?

Step 1: Visit the official website -- ibps.in

Step 2: Click on the link "IBPS Clerk Mains Result 2020".

Step 3: Enter your login credentials.

Step 4: Check and download your IBPS Clerk Mains Result 2020.