HPSOS class 10 Result 2019 declared on hpbose.org. Direct link to check exam result

Image Source : PTI HPSOS class 10 Result 2019 declared

The HPSOS class 10 results have been declared by the Himachal Board today. Students who had appeared for the HPSOS Class 10 exam 2019 should check the official website hpbose.org for details.

Students should note that the Himachal Pradesh Class 10 result 2019 will only be available in online mode.

How to check HPSOS Class 10 Result 2019

1. Visit the official website hpbose.org

2. Click on HPSOS Class 10 result

3. Enter your roll number in the link given

4. Your Himachal Pradesh Class 10 Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen

5. Download the result and take a print for future reference

Alternatively, students should also click on the link given below to check their HPSOS Class 10 Result 2019

Direct Link to check HPSOS Class 10 Result

Candidates should note that the Himachal Pradesh Open School Class 10 Result 2019 will include important details such as the roll number, gender, exam date, subjects appeared for, father's name, marks secured and the qualifying status of the candidate.

HPSOS Class 10 Result 2019: Re-evaluation of marks

Students who are not satisfied with the marks obtained in their HPSOS class 10 result 2019 can consider re-evaluation or re-totalling of their marks. The board will also be conducting the compartmental examination for the candidates who have not qualified the June exam.