HPBOSE 10th Result 2020: HP Board 10th Result 2020 not to be declared today. Check HPBOSE's notification

Image Source : PTI HPBOSE 10th Result 2020 delayed: HP Board 10th Result 2020 not to be declared today. Check HPBOSE's notification

HPBOSE 10th Result 2020: The HP Board 10th Result 2020 will not be declared today, an official notification by the Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) has confirmed. Earlier, it was notified that the HP Board 10th Result 2020 for secondary students will be declared on June 5, however, the Himachal Pradesh Board Exam results have now been delayed. Students who had appeared for the HP Board 10th Exam 2020 should visit the official website of HPBOSE for more details on the release of the HPBOSE 10th Result 2020.

According to the Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE), the fresh dates for the release of HPBOSE 10th Result 2020 will be notified on a later date.

Students should note that due to the outbreak of coronavirus, the HPBOSE 10th Result 2020 will only be released online. To prevent the gathering of students on campus, all schools have been advised against the display of HPBOSE 10th Result 2020 on notice boards.

For the convenience of students, the steps to check HPBOSE 10th Result 2020 have been given below, so that the HPBOSE 10th Result 2020 can be checked as and when it is announced.

How to check HPBOSE 10th Result 2020

1. Visit the official website hpbose.org

2. Click on the link that reads 'HP Board 10th Result 2020 for Matric Students'

3. Enter your roll number and other details required

4. Submit all details

5. Your HPBOSE 10th Result 2020 will be displayed on the screen

6. Download and take a print of your result for future purpose

Latest Education News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage