Image Source : PTI HPBOSE 10th Result 2020 likely to be declared today. Check details

HPBOSE 10th Result 2020: The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) is most likely to announce the HP Board 10th Result 2020 today. Students should note that the official date regarding the announcement of HPBOSE 10th Result 2020 is yet not confirmed, however, sources close to the board have stated the HPBOSE 10th Result 2020 is likely to be announced today.

Students should also note that the HPBOSE 10th Result 2020 will only be displayed on the official website, as the schools have been advised against displaying the HP Board 10th Result 2020 on the notice board. The decision has been taken in view of the coronavirus outbreak and to help students maintain social distancing norms.

HPBOSE 10th Result 2020: How to check

1. Visit the official website hpbose.org

2. Click on the link that reads 'HP Board 10th Result 2020'

3. Enter your roll number and other details required

4. Your HPBOSE 10th Result 2020 will be displayed on the screen

5. Download the result and take a print of the same for future purpose

Latest Education News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage